Toucan Eddy plays at Courthouse Plaza for Summer Concert Series, Aug. 16

The next performance of the Summer Concert Series is being held at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

Bring a chair and come enjoy free local, live outdoor music from Toucan Eddy, a popular dance band that has been around Northern Arizona for more than 40 years. They perform a variety of music including Blues, Reggae, Latino, Country and Rock 'n' Roll.

This is a free event for all ages. For more information visit prescottconcertseries.com.

