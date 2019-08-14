OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Son can’t use name shared with dad to market competing firm

(Stock image)

(Stock image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 11:55 p.m.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina personal injury lawyer known for his ads has won an order keeping his son from using their shared name to market a competing law firm.

The Post and Courier reports that a federal judge says George Sink Jr. cannot use that name in any sort of marketing until an arbitrator considers the matter.

George Sink Sr. fired his son in February, nearly a year after he began working for George Sink P.A. Personal Injury Lawyers. Days later, Sink Jr. opened George Sink II Law Firm.

Judge David Norton’s temporary order Friday said the names and logos are confusingly similar. He says the older firm has spent “an exorbitant amount of money” on ads, and it wouldn’t be fair to let the son benefit from that marketing.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Judge orders DeMocker lawyers to turn over financial records
FBI threatened former utility regulator, defense attorney says
Dear Annie: Power of attorney turns ugly
Column: Judge Judy and Kobe have lots in common
ACHIEVERS: Bar association honors retired judge, 2 others

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
14
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
14
High Noon Toastmasters
THU
15
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
15
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
15
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries