OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 14
Weather  90.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: Gunman wounds at least 6 Philadelphia police; 2 more trapped

Authorities stand outside a house as they investigate an active shooting situation, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Authorities stand outside a house as they investigate an active shooting situation, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)

CHRISTINA PACIOLLA, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 4:21 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, August 14, 2019 5:58 PM

6 officers shot in Philly standoff by Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — At least one gunman opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant in a Philadelphia neighborhood, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the evening, including a potential hostage situation, authorities said.

Two other officers were still trapped inside the house more than four hours after the shooting broke out, as dozens if not hundreds of their fellow police outside tried to talk down the shooter and sporadically took fire from him.

None of the officers' injuries was considered life-threatening and they were being treated at hospitals, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

The shooting began around 4:30 p.m. as officers went to a home in a north Philadelphia neighborhood of brick and stone rowhomes, to serve a narcotics warrant, said Police Commissioner Richard Ross. Shots were still being fired three hours later, police said, and officers returned fire.

Ross said many officers "had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets."

Police were imploring the gunman to surrender, calling him on the phone several times and using a loudspeaker to communicate, Ross said.

"We're doing everything within our power to get him to come out," Ross said, adding: "He has the highest assurance he's not going to be harmed when he comes out."

The situation was exacerbated by the apparent presence of officers inside the house with the gunman. Ross said police were trying to resolve a "potential hostage situation" without elaborating.

Asked about two officers inside the house, Ross said: "We believe they're OK, and I'm not going to say much more about that right now, out of concern for their safety."

Temple University locked down part of its campus, and several children and staff were trapped for some time in a nearby daycare.

Police tried to push crowds of onlookers and residents back from the scene. In police radio broadcasts, officers could be heard calling for backup as reports of officers getting shot poured in.

Dozens of officers on foot lined the streets. Others were in cars and some on horses.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr were briefed on the shooting, officials said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was thankful that officers' injuries weren't life-threatening.

"I'm a little angry about someone having all that weaponry and all that firepower, but we'll get to that another day," Kenney said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Officer killed, 6 other officers wounded in South Carolina
2 female victims unharmed after UPS hostage situation
Police kill gunman who shot 4 in Pennsylvania court lobby
Suspect in shooting of 7 officers bragged about gun skills
UPDATE: Gunman kills at least 12, self at immigration center in N.Y.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
14
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
14
High Noon Toastmasters
THU
15
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
15
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
15
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries