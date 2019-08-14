Prescott Police hosting fall 2019 Citizens Police Academy
The Prescott Police Department (PPD) invites community members to get a free inside look at how the department operates by attending the fall 2019 Citizens Police Academy, starting this September.
Participants will experience many aspects of the PPD, including learning about the hiring process to become a police officer and how police recruits are trained at the academy. They’ll also get to visit the Prescott Regional Communications Center, view demonstrations of K9 and SWAT operations, and participate in a role-playing, high tech video training system called VIRTRA, which tests the judgment and reactions of those assuming the role of a police officer.
“I am thrilled to offer members of our community the opportunity to know more about policing in Prescott through this informative and exciting program,” PPD Chief Debora Black said.
Classes begin on Sept. 3 (5:30 to 9 p.m.) and continue on each Tuesday until Oct. 8. Certificates of participation will be given to each attendee at the final class.
Participants must be 21 or older and a legal U.S. resident. Preference will be given to Prescott residents. There is no cost associated with this program.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Leila Ranzi at 928-777-1965 or leila.ranzi@prescott-az.gov.
Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
WED
14
|
Prescott Military Pilots,
|
WED
14
|
High Noon Toastmasters
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
15
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...