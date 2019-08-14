Prescott Police hosting fall 2019 Citizens Police Academy

The Prescott Police Department (PPD) invites community members to get a free inside look at how the department operates by attending the fall 2019 Citizens Police Academy, starting this September.



Participants will experience many aspects of the PPD, including learning about the hiring process to become a police officer and how police recruits are trained at the academy. They’ll also get to visit the Prescott Regional Communications Center, view demonstrations of K9 and SWAT operations, and participate in a role-playing, high tech video training system called VIRTRA, which tests the judgment and reactions of those assuming the role of a police officer.

“I am thrilled to offer members of our community the opportunity to know more about policing in Prescott through this informative and exciting program,” PPD Chief Debora Black said.

Classes begin on Sept. 3 (5:30 to 9 p.m.) and continue on each Tuesday until Oct. 8. Certificates of participation will be given to each attendee at the final class.

Participants must be 21 or older and a legal U.S. resident. Preference will be given to Prescott residents. There is no cost associated with this program.

For more information or to receive an application, contact Leila Ranzi at 928-777-1965 or leila.ranzi@prescott-az.gov.

