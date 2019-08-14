Pine Lakes gas leak woes nearing end after three months of work
Terry Kloke’s mobile home has been without gas service for more than 100 days. This means no hot water, no centralized heating and no gas-powered appliances, such as his dryer and stovetop.
“My house is basically a shell,” Kloke said. “It’s just terrible.”
His home is one of about 10 still impacted by gas leaks that began to be discovered on May 2 in Pine Lakes, a mobile home retirement community located a couple miles northwest of Prescott.
Found during a routine maintenance check, the initial leak forced property managers to shut off gas to 90 of the community’s 315 homes.
It was later determined that not only were there additional leaks, but also that the work to repair the compromised pipes would take a significant amount of time due to the property’s rocky terrain and “a limited number of certified crews available to do this work,” according to a spokesperson for Hometown America Corporation, the company that owns the community.
“Our work is being performed by one of three certified vendors in Arizona who are also approved by the ACC (Arizona Corporation Commission),” the spokesperson said.
Pine Lakes falls within ACC’s jurisdiction, and is therefore subject to oversite by the agency’s pipeline safety division.
The division monitors natural gas pipelines throughout the state, so whenever there is a leak like this, they visit the site to ensure that the pipeline is safely restored.
“We’ll oversee pressure tests to make sure it holds a certain amount of pressure,” Ward said.
Despite such challenges, Hometown America said the project is ahead of schedule and should be complete by the end of September.
In an effort to assist the impacted residents through this difficult time, the community’s management provided a portable shower truck for the first three months and offered to reimburse residents for heaters and microwaves purchased because of the circumstances. They’ve also provided guest passes to the community’s health club and access to the club house’s kitchen and laundry room, according to the Hometown America spokesperson.
Impacted residents also have received discounts on their property rents, which for Kloke has been about $150 a month.
“But that doesn’t make up for the inconvenience we’re going through,” Kloke said in reference to the discount.
In his eyes, this whole situation could have possibly been avoided had Hometown America maintained the community’s infrastructure better.
“Maybe attention should have been given to it before it became a catastrophe,” he said. “More proactive instead of reactive.”
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
WED
14
|
Prescott Military Pilots,
|
WED
14
|
High Noon Toastmasters
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
15
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
15
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...