Pine Lakes gas leak woes nearing end after three months of work

Terry Kloke’s mobile home has been without gas service for more than 100 days. This means no hot water, no centralized heating and no gas-powered appliances, such as his dryer and stovetop.

“My house is basically a shell,” Kloke said. “It’s just terrible.”

His home is one of about 10 still impacted by gas leaks that began to be discovered on May 2 in Pine Lakes, a mobile home retirement community located a couple miles northwest of Prescott.

Found during a routine maintenance check, the initial leak forced property managers to shut off gas to 90 of the community’s 315 homes.

It was later determined that not only were there additional leaks, but also that the work to repair the compromised pipes would take a significant amount of time due to the property’s rocky terrain and “a limited number of certified crews available to do this work,” according to a spokesperson for Hometown America Corporation, the company that owns the community.

“Our work is being performed by one of three certified vendors in Arizona who are also approved by the ACC (Arizona Corporation Commission),” the spokesperson said.

Pine Lakes falls within ACC’s jurisdiction, and is therefore subject to oversite by the agency’s pipeline safety division.

The division monitors natural gas pipelines throughout the state, so whenever there is a leak like this, they visit the site to ensure that the pipeline is safely restored.

“We’ll oversee pressure tests to make sure it holds a certain amount of pressure,” Ward said.

Despite such challenges, Hometown America said the project is ahead of schedule and should be complete by the end of September.

In an effort to assist the impacted residents through this difficult time, the community’s management provided a portable shower truck for the first three months and offered to reimburse residents for heaters and microwaves purchased because of the circumstances. They’ve also provided guest passes to the community’s health club and access to the club house’s kitchen and laundry room, according to the Hometown America spokesperson.

Impacted residents also have received discounts on their property rents, which for Kloke has been about $150 a month.

“But that doesn’t make up for the inconvenience we’re going through,” Kloke said in reference to the discount.

In his eyes, this whole situation could have possibly been avoided had Hometown America maintained the community’s infrastructure better.

“Maybe attention should have been given to it before it became a catastrophe,” he said. “More proactive instead of reactive.”