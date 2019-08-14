Obituary notice: Eddie Jane Allen

Eddie Jane Allen, born March 29, 1941, in Corpus Christi, Texas, died Aug. 6, 2019, in Sun City West, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held at Prescott National Cemetery, 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott, Arizona 86301, at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.