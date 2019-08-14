‘Nesting’ sculpture placed at Good Samaritan Society

The sculpture’s title is “A Nesting Place.” It is from “The Forest Floor” series, a royal woodland character that “mothers” birds and looks after others.

Created by Dr. Barbara Andress, Good Samaritan Society Willow Wind Assisted Living resident, her pieces have been shown in galleries and are in private collections in Prescott, Sedona, Scottsdale, Palm Desert and in other cities and states.

Upon retiring from the Arizona State University School of Music, Andress began sculpting small and life-size figures made of wood and steel.

It has been her great pleasure to have “A Nesting Place” installed in the Prescott Good Samaritan Society Willow Wind courtyard for so many to enjoy.