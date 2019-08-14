OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 15
Letter: Economic inequality

Originally Published: August 14, 2019 8:09 p.m.

Editor:

Economic inequality in America is real. In fact, studies show that it’s a good deal greater here than in any other industrialized country, and has been increasing since the 1970s. As we all know, big money translates into big power. We have a regressive tax system that aids mainly the rich and very low spending on federal assistance programs.

Our politicians have become more dependent on the wealthy and large corporations, and less responsive to the people they represent. Hence a denial of climate change from the GOP who depend on fossil fuel companies for donations. America always prided itself on our ability to move socially upward, but that’s become a delusion. We look at people like Zuckerberg and think it’s alive and well. But how many Zuckerbergs do we know of?

Labor unions used to keep worker salaries at a decent rate, but since Reagan, Republicans have hammered away at them, and Democrats haven’t worked hard enough to keep them alive. Every month the jobs report looks good but those jobs are small and salaries inadequate to maintain a solvent household on their own.

In the meantime manual labor jobs are disappearing with the advent of new technologies and with companies going overseas, and the education necessary to prepare American workers for other jobs is virtually nonexistent. It’s cheaper for a corporation to import educated workers. Remember what our president said: “Only the educated immigrants should be allowed to come here.”

Economic inequality – that’s what’s destroying Democracy, what’s turning America into an Oligarchy. And so many Americans are unwittingly voting to make it so.

Susan Lanning

Prescott Valley

