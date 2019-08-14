Learn and share the art of quilting, Aug. 16
The Prescott Valley Public Library Quilters ongoing program is being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Crystal room from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.
This group of quilters meet twice a month to enjoy each other's company, work on projects (hand or machine) and share techniques with each other. The group frequently has snacks and refreshents as well as a show and tell.
This is a free program. For more information contact Genie Hold at libraryquilters@gmail.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.
