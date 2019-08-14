Lapsit story time for babies at Prescott Public Library, Aug. 16
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 11:49 a.m.
Bring your baby for story time at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.
This is a free event. Storytime will last about 20 minutes, but you are invited to linger and play.
For more information contact Youth Services at 928-777-1537 or at youth.services@prescott-az.gov.
