Lapsit story time for babies at Prescott Public Library, Aug. 16

Bring your baby for story time at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

This is a free event. Storytime will last about 20 minutes, but you are invited to linger and play.

For more information contact Youth Services at 928-777-1537 or at youth.services@prescott-az.gov.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.