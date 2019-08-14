I-40 to close overnight for work at Bellemont interchange

As work progresses on improvements to the Bellemont traffic interchange on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff, the Arizona Department of Transportation will need to close the interstate under the overpass overnight next week so construction crews can place steel girders.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, I-40 eastbound will close at the Bellemont exit from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Thursday, Aug. 22, I-40 westbound will close at Bellemont from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Transwestern Road passing over I-40 will also be closed during these times.

I-40 traffic will exit at Bellemont and use the off- and on-ramps to move through the area while the interstate is closed, according to a news release.

Drivers who ordinarily would use the Bellemont/Transwestern Road interchange can use the I-40 interchanges at Parks and A-1 Mountain Boulevard.

The project, which began earlier this summer, will improve the bridge deck and pavement and widen on- and off-ramps.

To learn more, please visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the North Central District.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.