OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 14
Weather  90.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

I-40 to close overnight for work at Bellemont interchange
Drivers can use off- and on-ramps as detour west of Flagstaff

Originally Published: August 14, 2019 2:22 p.m.

As work progresses on improvements to the Bellemont traffic interchange on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff, the Arizona Department of Transportation will need to close the interstate under the overpass overnight next week so construction crews can place steel girders.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, I-40 eastbound will close at the Bellemont exit from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Thursday, Aug. 22, I-40 westbound will close at Bellemont from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Transwestern Road passing over I-40 will also be closed during these times.

I-40 traffic will exit at Bellemont and use the off- and on-ramps to move through the area while the interstate is closed, according to a news release.

Drivers who ordinarily would use the Bellemont/Transwestern Road interchange can use the I-40 interchanges at Parks and A-1 Mountain Boulevard.

The project, which began earlier this summer, will improve the bridge deck and pavement and widen on- and off-ramps.

To learn more, please visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the North Central District.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

interstate 40 bellemont interchange

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

I-40 bridge work will close exit ramp for 6 months
Work on I-17, I-40 in Flagstaff area will result in lane closures this week
ADOT continues work on Flagstaff-area Interstate 17 interchange
ADOT plans overnight pavement work on Interstate 17 Sunday
Heading to Phoenix this weekend? Note road closures

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
14
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
14
High Noon Toastmasters
THU
15
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
15
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
15
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries