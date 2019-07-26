OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 14
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WNBA suspends Griner 3 games for fight; 4 others punished
WNBA

In this July 26, 2019, photo, Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner competes in the skills challenge during the WNBA All-Star festivities in Las Vegas. The Mercury have been ravaged by injuries lately and may be without Brittney Griner for three games because of her role in the fight that occurred against Dallas last Saturday, Aug. 10. (John Locher/AP, File)

In this July 26, 2019, photo, Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner competes in the skills challenge during the WNBA All-Star festivities in Las Vegas. The Mercury have been ravaged by injuries lately and may be without Brittney Griner for three games because of her role in the fight that occurred against Dallas last Saturday, Aug. 10. (John Locher/AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 11 p.m.

NEW YORK — Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss the next three games after the WNBA suspended her Tuesday for her role in a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game over the weekend that resulted in six players getting ejected.

The league punished Griner for throwing punches, escalating the incident and pushing Wings forward Kayla Thornton’s face with an open hand. Dallas forward Kristine Anigwe was suspended two games for instigating the initial altercation with Griner and taking an open-handed swing at her. Thornton also was suspended two games for her role in the scuffle.

Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi and Dallas forward Kaela Davis were suspended a game apiece for leaving the bench area during Saturday’s altercation and directly engaging with the opposing team.

With 6:25 left in the fourth quarter, Griner and Anigwe got tangled up in the lane and a scuffle ensued. Griner had to be restrained by an official at midcourt, where she was still trying to get at Dallas players.

Griner will begin serving her suspension Wednesday when Phoenix hosts the Connecticut Sun. Anigwe and Thornton will begin serving their suspensions that same night when Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Sparks.

Taurasi, who currently is injured, will serve her suspension during the first game after she is medically cleared to play. Davis will miss Sunday’s game, when Dallas visits Connecticut, due to the league’s requirement that a team have a minimum of eight players dressed for all games. Because of injuries, the Wings are down to 10 healthy players.

Taurasi and Davis also were fined $500. Additionally, Phoenix forward DeWanna Bonner was fined $500 for escalating the incident. Briann January also was ejected from the game but wasn’t punished after the league deemed she was acting as a peacemaker.

There haven’t been too many fights in the 23-year history of the WNBA. The biggest was a brawl between Los Angeles and Detroit in 2008 when 10 players were suspended for their actions, as well as an assistant coach for the Shock. Plenette Pierson, who was deemed to have initiated the altercation, got a four-game suspension, the most of anyone in that fight.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Griner, 5 others ejected in Dallas’ 80-77 win over Phoenix
Taurasi reaches 1,000 career 3s, Mercury win WNBA opener
Thornton, Plaisance lead Wings past Mercury
Griner’s sixth 30-plus game leads Mercury
Sky top short-handed Mercury 101-87 before All-Star break

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
13
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries