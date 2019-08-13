OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 13
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams: Lions offer prizes in drawing, just not Snakes & Beans

mugshot photo
By Wil Williams
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 7:26 p.m.

Half this column will be serious. Half won’t be. It’s up to you to decide which half is which.

Every year, the Chino Valley Morning Lions Club conducts a drawing to raise money to underwrite Lions programs benefiting residents in Chino Valley and Paulden.

This year, our top prize is a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun that has been tactically upgraded by Vang Comp Systems right here in Chino Valley. With all the upgrades, the street value of this weapon is over $1,400.

Our second prize is an overnight stay at the Creekside Preserve Lodge on Highway 69 in Mayer.

The third prize is the always popular Bearizona Carpass that provides free admission for all occupants in the same vehicle.

Fourth is a family membership for four people at the Heritage Park Zoo in Prescott.

Tickets for the drawing are only $1 each and are available at our sales tables that are set up around tow n through the end of August and at the Chino Valley High School football game on Sept. 6. You may also arrange to purchase tickets by calling 928-350-8276. Winners will be announced on Sept. 6 at the Chino Valley High School football game between the third and fourth quarters. You need not be present to win.

Money derived through ticket sales supports the Lions Club sight and hearing programs in which we provide eye exams, glasses and hearing aids for Chino Valley and Paulden folks who qualify. Funds also support our sight screenings at elementary schools here in Chino Valley and in Seligman. Our fundraising activities also allow us to donate to the School District, the Hungry Kids Project, the Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations in town.

Each year, Lions Club members work to identify prizes for the drawing that stimulate interest among the citizenry and, of course, provide the money we need to support the community.

Not all suggestions for prizes make the cut. An exotic cookbook featuring alligator, snake and lizard recipes was one idea that hit the showers early. Somehow, Snake and Beans, Alligator Fritters and Lizard Tongues on Crackers just didn’t provide enough sizzle. I kid you not, these are real recipes!

Another prize that was voted down early was a five-year supply of Downy Fabric Softener and dryer sheets. This would have been the perfect prize for the individual suffering from serious Fruit of the Loom chafe.

Since we’re in the middle of cow country, a popular prize might have been a series of innovative cow patty sculptures. This series might have been the only art collection that came with its own scent.

A few years ago, a ticket costing just $40.26 could have won you a Micronesian island near Papua, New Guinea. Doug and Sally Beitz wanted to sell their island, complete with the 16-room Kosrae Nautilus Resort, a four-bedroom residence for the owner, a five-car garage, a pickup truck and two 10-seat vans for adventures.

I’d never heard of Cristiano Ronaldo, a Portuguese soccer superstar, but the grand prize in his drawing to benefit charity awarded the top prize to two lucky winners; a chance to spend a day in his company and to have their hair cut sitting next to him getting his hair cut.

The Chino Valley Morning Lions Club decided against a Snake and Beans Cookbook or cow patty sculptures. We also decided that no one would want to spend a day with one of our members in the barbershop.

We do ask that you support the Morning Lions Club by participating in this drawing so we can support your community.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Territorial Days winners
Let them eat ... pancakes
Chino Valley Lions Clubs says thanks
Outgoing Lions president thanks many for great year
Truck awaits big winner: One week left in four-high school fundraiser

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
13
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries