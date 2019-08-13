Williams: Lions offer prizes in drawing, just not Snakes & Beans

Half this column will be serious. Half won’t be. It’s up to you to decide which half is which.

Every year, the Chino Valley Morning Lions Club conducts a drawing to raise money to underwrite Lions programs benefiting residents in Chino Valley and Paulden.

This year, our top prize is a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun that has been tactically upgraded by Vang Comp Systems right here in Chino Valley. With all the upgrades, the street value of this weapon is over $1,400.



Our second prize is an overnight stay at the Creekside Preserve Lodge on Highway 69 in Mayer.



The third prize is the always popular Bearizona Carpass that provides free admission for all occupants in the same vehicle.

Fourth is a family membership for four people at the Heritage Park Zoo in Prescott.



Tickets for the drawing are only $1 each and are available at our sales tables that are set up around tow n through the end of August and at the Chino Valley High School football game on Sept. 6. You may also arrange to purchase tickets by calling 928-350-8276. Winners will be announced on Sept. 6 at the Chino Valley High School football game between the third and fourth quarters. You need not be present to win.

Money derived through ticket sales supports the Lions Club sight and hearing programs in which we provide eye exams, glasses and hearing aids for Chino Valley and Paulden folks who qualify. Funds also support our sight screenings at elementary schools here in Chino Valley and in Seligman. Our fundraising activities also allow us to donate to the School District, the Hungry Kids Project, the Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations in town.

Each year, Lions Club members work to identify prizes for the drawing that stimulate interest among the citizenry and, of course, provide the money we need to support the community.

Not all suggestions for prizes make the cut. An exotic cookbook featuring alligator, snake and lizard recipes was one idea that hit the showers early. Somehow, Snake and Beans, Alligator Fritters and Lizard Tongues on Crackers just didn’t provide enough sizzle. I kid you not, these are real recipes!

Another prize that was voted down early was a five-year supply of Downy Fabric Softener and dryer sheets. This would have been the perfect prize for the individual suffering from serious Fruit of the Loom chafe.

Since we’re in the middle of cow country, a popular prize might have been a series of innovative cow patty sculptures. This series might have been the only art collection that came with its own scent.



A few years ago, a ticket costing just $40.26 could have won you a Micronesian island near Papua, New Guinea. Doug and Sally Beitz wanted to sell their island, complete with the 16-room Kosrae Nautilus Resort, a four-bedroom residence for the owner, a five-car garage, a pickup truck and two 10-seat vans for adventures.



I’d never heard of Cristiano Ronaldo, a Portuguese soccer superstar, but the grand prize in his drawing to benefit charity awarded the top prize to two lucky winners; a chance to spend a day in his company and to have their hair cut sitting next to him getting his hair cut.



The Chino Valley Morning Lions Club decided against a Snake and Beans Cookbook or cow patty sculptures. We also decided that no one would want to spend a day with one of our members in the barbershop.

We do ask that you support the Morning Lions Club by participating in this drawing so we can support your community.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.