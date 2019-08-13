Summer Concert Series: Central AZ Concert Band, Aug. 15

Bring a chair and listen to some music at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Conducted by Ms. Clydene Dechert, the Central AZ Concert Band comprises of approximately sixty musicians including many active professionals, retired professionals and several advanced students and community members. The Band plays a wide variety of music including classic marches, classical repertoire, western and Latin tunes, an occasional swing number and compositions by local artists.

This is a free event. Sponsored by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.

For more information visit prescottconcertseries.com and check out their Facebook Page.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.