OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 13
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Steelers return to practice while grieving loss of coach
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, left, and running backs Jaylen Samuels (38) and James Conner (30) stand for the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP, File)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, left, and running backs Jaylen Samuels (38) and James Conner (30) stand for the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 6:21 p.m.

LATROBE, Pa. — Gray, rainy skies and a subdued, sparse fan turnout made for a fitting setting Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Steelers returned to practice for the first time since the sudden death of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake.

Drake, a longtime NFL and college assistant, was found dead in his Saint Vincent College campus dormitory room Sunday. He was 62. The Steelers canceled Sunday's practice and bumped up an idle day to Monday to allow extra time for players, coaches and staff to absorb the loss.

After stretches and before team drills began upon the return to Chuck Noll Field on Tuesday, most of the Steelers' offensive skill-position players gathered near midfield for a group prayer.

"Professionally, obviously, the loss is significant," head coach Mike Tomlin said of Drake earlier Tuesday. "But personally, it's even bigger. Those of us that knew and had personal relationships with coach Drake all feel that way."

But for a team grappling with the grief over a beloved assistant, the meetings and drills that resumed Tuesday mark a return to routine. Whether that accelerates the healing is unclear.

"I don't know that it does," Tomlin said during a news conference in which he fought back tears. "But we've got professional obligations ... so we intend to march."

Tomlin called a Tuesday morning full-squad meeting the "most important film session of the year." It was the team's first football work in what had been a quiet 48 hours on the rural campus an hour east of Pittsburgh.

Tomlin said some players and coaches stayed at Saint Vincent to grieve while others chose to go back to their homes in Pittsburgh. The Steelers made grief counselors available to players and staff.

"It's been said that counseling is not for the weak but the wise," Tomlin said. "So we seek people who have expertise and help dealing with such circumstances."

Players were to offer their first public comments about the loss of Drake in speaking with reporters after Tuesday's practice, but the players hastily headed to the locker room when the session was postponed after lightning was spotted. The practice was ultimately canceled about an hour before it was scheduled to end.

Drake was in his second season with the team, but 16th in the NFL and 37th season in college or pro coaching. His relationship with Tomlin spans more than two decades.

"I was a young wide receivers coach at Arkansas State, and he was viewed as one of the top wide receivers coaches in the college game," Tomlin said, his face lighting up for a rare moment during a 15-minute session with reporters.

"I was politely aggressive in building a relationship with him. He probably didn't have a choice — that's how he described it in terms of being my friend. I was too persistent, and he extended courtesies to me, like he does a lot of young guys like myself. We developed a rapport and our relationship grew from there."

Tomlin called Drake, "a father, a mentor, an adviser." He said the team has tributes planned but did not elaborate. Tomlin also declined to share funeral arrangements, deferring to Drake's family.

"It's whatever they say," Tomlin said. "We all feel that way."

As to who will replace Drake or fill his duties as a position coach, Tomlin said the team is "in the process of developing a plan."

"It's in place. I just don't wish to discuss the intimate details," he said. "I just don't think that's appropriate at this time."

During Tuesday's abbreviated practice, coaching assistant Blaine Stewart and former longtime NFL assistant Ray Sherman were working with the receivers. The son of late former West Virginia University coach Bill Stewart, Blaine Stewart is in his second season as a coaching assistant with the Steelers.

The Steelers' offensive coordinator in 1998, the 67-year-old Sherman served as wide receivers coach for four NFL teams between 2000-2015. He has previously has been a guest of Tomlin's during this camp.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake dies at 62; coached with Cards 2013-17
Brown out? Tomlin frustrated with star receiver's antics
Tomlin: Brown ‘foolish’ to livestream postgame talk
Steelers turn gambles into points in rout of Redskins
Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell refuses to sign tag, out for 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
13
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries