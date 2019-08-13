OFFERS
RV fire doused by nearby campers, owner escapes injury
Cause yet to be determined

An RV was destroyed by fire in the Sheeps Crossing day use campground near Cottonwood on Aug. 8, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

An RV was destroyed by fire in the Sheeps Crossing day use campground near Cottonwood on Aug. 8, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 4:28 p.m.

The front seat of an RV that was destroyed by fire in the Sheeps Crossing day use campground near Cottonwood on Aug. 8, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

The interior of an RV that was destroyed by fire in the Sheeps Crossing day use campground near Cottonwood on Aug. 8, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

An RV was destroyed by fire in the Sheeps Crossing day use campground near Cottonwood on Aug. 8.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies and Cottonwood Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene located southeast of Cottonwood-Verde Village at about 6:30 p.m., YCSO reported Tuesday, Aug. 13.

They learned the fire was mostly subdued by good Samaritans from the Thousand Trails RV Park who used fire extinguishers and garden water hoses, according to a YCSO news release.

The owner of the burned vehicle believed the fire started in the engine bay and then quickly engulfed the inside of the RV, YCSO reported. The exact cause has not yet been determined.

The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle without serious injuries, YCSO reported. There was no damage to the surrounding public land during the incident.

