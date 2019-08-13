Prescott Valley in Brief: Stepping Stones opens new location Aug. 17

Stepping Stones opens new location Aug. 17

The two Stepping Stones Thrift Stores in Prescott Valley have consolidated into one store now located at 2651 N. Industrial Way. A grand opening will celebrate the move and National Thrift Day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the new location accessed from Highway 69 at Mendocino Drive, in the former Armadilla Wax Works.

Step One Coffee House and Community Center remains at its location, 6719 E. 2nd St. in Prescott Valley, as does the Prescott Stepping Stones located at 408 W. Goodwin St.



For more information, call 928-772-4184 or visit steppingstonesaz.org.

Town seeks volunteer tour guide

The Town of Prescott Valley is looking for an outgoing and adventurous person who wants to create memorable experiences for “Explore Arizona” patrons.

A volunteer, an “Outdoor Adventurist,” with a love for hiking and exploring historic, natural and other significant sites of Arizona is needed to serve as driver and tour guide to help the public experience and understand the significance of various Prescott Valley Park and Recreation day-trip destinations. These include the red rocks of Sedona, Grand Canyon National Park, Desert Botanical Gardens and Phoenix Art Museum.

To apply, visit www.pvaz.net/233/Volunteer-Opportunities/ For more information, call Volunteer Central at 928-759-3123.

Road work ahead for Cordes Lakes, Prescott Valley

Yavapai County Public Works is conducting road work this month in several areas of the county.

Earth Resources Corporation, in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be performing chip seal and fog seal operations on various roads and neighborhoods in Yavapai County.

The areas include Black Canyon City, Lake Montezuma, Williamson Valley Road (from Talking Rock Subdivision to end of pavement), Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Cordes Lakes, Paulden, Ponderosa Park, Skull Valley and Wilhoit.

Construction work will include placing a three-eighths-inch chip seal, fog seal and striping on various roads throughout the county. The chip seal is a rapid-moving construction method, so public impact should be minimal.



Construction begins Aug. 12, and continues through Oct. 24. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds and flagging operations throughout the work zones. Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction areas. Please follow all traffic control devices when traveling through the work zones.

Paveco, Inc. will be performing work on Coyote Springs Road and County Fair Trail in the Prescott Valley area. Construction begins Aug. 12, and continues through Oct. 14.

Road construction will consist of overlaying County Fair Trail with a conventional and rubberized chip application. Coyote Springs Road construction will consist of an overlay of existing asphalt and shoulder work.



For more information, call Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit www.yavapai.us/publicworks.

Prepare trash, yard waste for cleanup program Sept. 3-6

The Town of Dewey-Humboldt plans its annual Fall Cleanup Program to begin Sept. 3 and continue through Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 12938 E. Main St. As part of the town’s Firewise Program, it will accept brush and yard clippings. Dumpsters will be available to handle discards; a separate area will be available to receive brush and yard clippings for chipping and mulching.

Non-acceptable items are tires, oils, hazardous chemicals, batteries, household trash, refrigerators/freezers with Freon/coolant canisters. Mulch will be available later on an appointment basis beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the mulch is gone.

For more information about the Fall Cleanup Program, or to schedule an appointment for mulch pickup, call Jason Berg at 928-632-7362.

Learn about animal evacuation at Firewise meeting

The next Dewey-Humboldt Firewise meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Town Council Chambers, 2735 S. Highway 69, Humboldt.

Guest speaker Becky Salazar, with Animal Disaster Services, will provide information on animal evacuation and preparedness.