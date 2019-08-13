OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 13
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley in Brief: Stepping Stones opens new location Aug. 17

Originally Published: August 13, 2019 2:50 p.m.

Stepping Stones opens new location Aug. 17

The two Stepping Stones Thrift Stores in Prescott Valley have consolidated into one store now located at 2651 N. Industrial Way. A grand opening will celebrate the move and National Thrift Day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the new location accessed from Highway 69 at Mendocino Drive, in the former Armadilla Wax Works.

Step One Coffee House and Community Center remains at its location, 6719 E. 2nd St. in Prescott Valley, as does the Prescott Stepping Stones located at 408 W. Goodwin St.

For more information, call 928-772-4184 or visit steppingstonesaz.org.

Town seeks volunteer tour guide

The Town of Prescott Valley is looking for an outgoing and adventurous person who wants to create memorable experiences for “Explore Arizona” patrons.

A volunteer, an “Outdoor Adventurist,” with a love for hiking and exploring historic, natural and other significant sites of Arizona is needed to serve as driver and tour guide to help the public experience and understand the significance of various Prescott Valley Park and Recreation day-trip destinations. These include the red rocks of Sedona, Grand Canyon National Park, Desert Botanical Gardens and Phoenix Art Museum.

To apply, visit www.pvaz.net/233/Volunteer-Opportunities/ For more information, call Volunteer Central at 928-759-3123.

Road work ahead for Cordes Lakes, Prescott Valley

Yavapai County Public Works is conducting road work this month in several areas of the county.

Earth Resources Corporation, in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be performing chip seal and fog seal operations on various roads and neighborhoods in Yavapai County.

The areas include Black Canyon City, Lake Montezuma, Williamson Valley Road (from Talking Rock Subdivision to end of pavement), Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Cordes Lakes, Paulden, Ponderosa Park, Skull Valley and Wilhoit.

Construction work will include placing a three-eighths-inch chip seal, fog seal and striping on various roads throughout the county. The chip seal is a rapid-moving construction method, so public impact should be minimal.

Construction begins Aug. 12, and continues through Oct. 24. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds and flagging operations throughout the work zones. Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction areas. Please follow all traffic control devices when traveling through the work zones.

Paveco, Inc. will be performing work on Coyote Springs Road and County Fair Trail in the Prescott Valley area. Construction begins Aug. 12, and continues through Oct. 14.

Road construction will consist of overlaying County Fair Trail with a conventional and rubberized chip application. Coyote Springs Road construction will consist of an overlay of existing asphalt and shoulder work.

For more information, call Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit www.yavapai.us/publicworks.

Prepare trash, yard waste for cleanup program Sept. 3-6

The Town of Dewey-Humboldt plans its annual Fall Cleanup Program to begin Sept. 3 and continue through Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 12938 E. Main St. As part of the town’s Firewise Program, it will accept brush and yard clippings. Dumpsters will be available to handle discards; a separate area will be available to receive brush and yard clippings for chipping and mulching.

Non-acceptable items are tires, oils, hazardous chemicals, batteries, household trash, refrigerators/freezers with Freon/coolant canisters. Mulch will be available later on an appointment basis beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the mulch is gone.

For more information about the Fall Cleanup Program, or to schedule an appointment for mulch pickup, call Jason Berg at 928-632-7362.

Learn about animal evacuation at Firewise meeting

The next Dewey-Humboldt Firewise meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Town Council Chambers, 2735 S. Highway 69, Humboldt.

Guest speaker Becky Salazar, with Animal Disaster Services, will provide information on animal evacuation and preparedness.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai County chip seal work begins Aug. 15
Chip seal work on county roads begins Aug. 21
Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
Several areas of Yavapai County to experience road work
Prescott Valley in Brief: Landscape work underway on Glassford Hill Road

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
13
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries