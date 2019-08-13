Photo: Mallory honored for founding of Healing Fields

Yavapai County Supervisor Mary Mallory, right, is brought to tears at the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 7 as she is presented with a gift from Capt. Patti Mack, left, instructor with NYS Courts Academy and a first responder on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City, in appreciation of Mallory’s founding efforts in establishing the Healing Fields of Northern Arizona event, now in its eighth year, that honors the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.