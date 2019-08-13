OFFERS
Partnership with county approved for Coyote Springs Road improvements
Jasper Phase 1 moves ahead with no opposition

Prescott Valley, in partnership with the county and the U.S. Post Office, plan to move this bank of mailboxes that line Coyote Springs Road. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 7:09 p.m.

Residents who use Coyote Springs Road heading north off Highway 89A will see work being done to widen and improve the roadway.

The Prescott Valley Town Council approved an agreement with Yavapai County for improvements on a portion of Coyote Springs Road at its meeting Aug. 8.

By Sue Tone

The cattle guard will be relocated as part of the road-widening project.

The agreement sets forth a 50-50 split in funding for an additional southbound lane at the intersection, widening of about 400 feet of Coyote Springs Road from Antelope Meadows Drive, and moving the cattle guard and mailboxes farther north.

The estimated cost of the project is $279,920 and will be shared equally by the town and Yavapai County; the project includes pavement overlay this summer.

Ron Pine, Engineering Division manager, said he plans to send the project out to bid before the end of this month, and expects the work to be completed by February or March of next year.

Council also approved the adoption of a final development pad for Phase 1, with 362 lots, in the Jasper Development owned by Arizona Eco Development. The Jasper Development is located south of Highway 89A and west of the Granville development and encompasses 1,259 acres annexed by the town in 2014. Council members approved 3,587 residential units on the annexed property two months later.

The original Final Development Plan/Plat for Jasper Phase 1 was approved in March 2018, and the development received its Certificate of Assured Water Supply for Phase 1 from the Arizona Department of Water Resources (AWDR) this past month. Gary Davis, town planner, explained that this was the first time ADWR approved effluent credits to be used as part of the Certificate.

The town previously has approved a development agreement with Arizona Eco Development on the timing and financing of public improvements, including water storage and delivery, wastewater collection, parks, trails and public property, as well as on- and off-site roadway construction.

Jason Gisi, developer, said he hasn’t been able to market Phase 1 lots until this final plat approval occurred and after he receives permitting. If this happens by October, he plans to start construction in mid-October; otherwise, it may be mid-January due to the holiday season.

photo

Aerial map showing the changes to CS Rd.

When asked about open space within the development, Gisi said he gets this question a lot. The property extends halfway up Glassford Hill where some of the land is unbuildable. He also is looking at open space along the southwest portion of the development in Phase 3.

“The trail connectivity to the Iron King Trail will have multiple places to connect, and we have plans for a trailhead,” Gisi told council, adding that he already has obtained a grading permit for Phase 2 where the trailhead may be located.

The town has requirements for public parks in developments and Gisi said Phase 1 has no park; he is focused on building the clubhouse, which will help market the development to the public.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the zoning map change for Loos Drive duplexes.

• Authorized payment to Arizona Department of Revenue for $119,651 for Administration and Collection Assessment Fees.

• Approved special event liquor licenses for the PV Rotary Club Balloon Glow Festival Sept. 21, and for the Humboldt Education Foundation Beer Garden Aug. 31.

