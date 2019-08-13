Obituary notice: Denver Leon McClellan

Denver Leon McClellan, born May 27, 1934, in Saverton, Missouri, died Aug. 10, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Rd., Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.