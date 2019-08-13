OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 14
Obituary: Eddie Jane Allen

Eddie Jane Allen

Eddie Jane Allen

Originally Published: August 13, 2019 11:03 p.m.

Eddie Jane Allen. 78, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away peacefully at Del Webb hospital on Aug. 6, 2019. Jane was born March 29, 1941, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Jane grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and graduated from Albuquerque High School.

She enjoyed living throughout several Arizona towns and cities before retiring in Palm Springs, California. In 2006 Jane and her late husband, Charles Allen, moved to Dewey, Arizona, to escape the desert heat.

Jane was a very hard worker and a great provider for her children, grandchildren, friends, and extended family.

She had a big heart and would do anything for anyone in need. Her passions included spending time with her dogs, her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting church services at her house every week, buying and selling antiques, and loved to go to the casino.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Lisa Gerwitz; son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Kristy Aceves; her grandchildren, Daniel and Elizabeth Aceves, Richard and Brook Aceves, Douglas Gerwitz, Cristine Gerwitz, Ciara Aceves, Eddie Aceves; seven wonderful great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held at Prescott National Cemetery, 500 N. State Route 89, Prescott, Arizona 86313 at 1 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2019.

Information provided by survivors.

