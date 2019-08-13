OFFERS
Murray ready for more playing time in 2nd preseason game
NFL

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to throw against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of a preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft said he is looking forward for an increase in playing time over the next few games. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to throw against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of a preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft said he is looking forward for an increase in playing time over the next few games. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

JOSE M. ROMERO, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 11:02 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray’s playing time figures to increase from the one drive the rookie quarterback led in the Arizona Cardinals’ first preseason game last week, a 17-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

But the Cardinals and coach Kliff Kingsbury continue to limit the play selection so as not to put Kingsbury’s actual offense — the one being touted given his college coaching background — on display.

Murray seems confident in his knowledge of it, no matter what plays are called in what might be two series of playing time Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders.

“I kind of know what it looks like. I know it will work,” Murray said. “It’s hard for teams to prepare for what we will do. We’re not game-planning anybody right now. But I have confidence in it. Obviously we’re not giving everybody the full thing, but when we get out there full speed, moving around, it will be good.”

Murray looked accurate and mobile in going 6 for 7 for 44 yards last week. Of note in practice this week, Murray took snaps under center as opposed to the shotgun formation. He’s thrown a number of interceptions in practice, but doesn’t seem fazed much by them.

“It is what it is. You’ve got to have short memory,” Murray said.

Murray turns interceptions into learning experiences. He’s working against star cornerback Patrick Peterson with the No. 1 defense in practice, and Peterson has picked off his teammate.

“Some of them I know I’m not supposed to throw but I’ll throw anyway,” Murray said. “Just having him out here for the time being, having to use him, asking him questions on what works as far as routes go, what he sees, it helps a lot. He’s one of the greatest to play the game.”

Peterson can play in preseason games and practice with the team until the regular season, when his six-game suspension begins.

“Kyler’s going to be ready,” Peterson said. “The thing I like about him, watching him from college, he gets better as the game goes along.

“Now he understands what he can and can’t do in a game,” Peterson added. “But he can make all the throws that he needs to.”

Peterson’s snaps with the No. 1 defense will decrease as the preseason goes on, with the Cardinals having to replace him during his absence with either Tramaine Brock or rookie Byron Murphy. That was the plan going into training camp, and Peterson said he was aware of it all along.

“The reps are going to start scaling back next week,” Peterson said, adding that he isn’t likely to play in the third preseason game and definitely not the fourth.

Kingsbury said Peterson will get his starting job back upon his return.

NOTES

OT Marcus Gilbert, projected as a starter at right tackle, returned to practice after missing time since last week’s game. Kingsbury is hoping Gilbert plays Thursday. ... Kingsbury said he could keep “six or seven” wide receivers on the final roster. “It depends on how guys perform the last three weeks and what they can do in other areas,” he said.

