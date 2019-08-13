Man gets 8 years in prison for transporting fentanyl, meth through Yavapai County

Colorado resident Timothy Milliard, 52, has been sentenced to 8 years flat-time in prison for transporting a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl through Yavapai County in late February.

Milliard’s vehicle was pulled over by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy for an equipment violation on Interstate 17 near Cordes Lakes on Feb. 27.

Using his certified K-9 partner, “Vader,” the deputy found cause to search the vehicle and discovered over 10 pounds of packaged methamphetamine in an insulated food bag and 501 blue pills in a separate plastic bag. The methamphetamine’s street value was estimated to be more than $200,000, and the blue pills were later confirmed to contain fentanyl.

“Those pills were destined for out of state, but they came out of the valley,” said Nate Auvenshine, commander of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking.



At the time of his arrest, Milliard was booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges of transportation of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), transportation of narcotic drugs (fentanyl), and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.



Milliard pled guilty to the charges on July 8 and was sentenced to his prison term in the Arizona Department of Corrections on Monday, Aug. 12.



