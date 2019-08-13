Letter: Grassroots efforts in youth sports
Editor:
RE: Gruden, Fitzgerald, work to build grassroots sports in Daily Courier article: https://www.dcourier.com/news/2019/jul/19/gruden-fitzgerald-morgan-work-build-grass-roots-sp/
What’s really sad is that kids—and their parents—today expect sports and games to be organized and arranged for them, by adults. When my generation grew up, we played in back yards, vacant lots, side streets, wherever the neighborhood kids gathered. We made up our own rules without parental involvement. We played with broken bats and taped-up balls, and if the score got too lopsided, or if somebody’s knee got scraped up pretty bad and they had to go home, we’d choose up sides again and start over. The main rule was, be home before the street lights come on.
We learned self-reliance. We learned to take care of the little sister who couldn’t really join in the game. And we learned about fair play—otherwise you didn’t get in the game. It’s sad that in today’s world such rambling fun isn’t available, as safety has become such a concern. I commend the sports world heavyweights for being concerned about school sports. But the lessons of life really start with kids being kids—learning how to bump heads, get along, be team players, be good sports, and learning to be citizens in this world.
John Krizek
Prescott
