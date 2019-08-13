Hamilton: Writing senility joke as bathtub floods
HOLLYWOOD--God bless America, and how›s everybody?
The Wall Street Journal reports that bankruptcies are on the rise across America this summer with many upscale lifestyles in jeopardy. One trait the Americans inherited from the British is the determination to keep up appearances. If I’m ever shot in a WalMart, please drag my body to Target.
The Hollywood Reporter says Paramount’s family movie Dora the Explorer and the Lost City of Gold finished fourth in the box office race last weekend. On Sunday, I saw Dora at the movie theater and she was hiding from Immigration. At least she no longer has to hide from Jeffrey Epstein.
Fox News interviewed a federal warden who said Jeffrey Epstein being given enough privacy to kill himself or get murdered is unexplainable. He’d partied with many powerful people he could destroy with his testimony. The guard assigned to watch Epstein died in a traffic accident tomorrow.
Billionaire pedophile Jeffery Epstein was pronounced dead Saturday after guards found him hanging in his cell with a rolled up bed sheet tied in a noose around his neck. It appears he was acting as his own lawyer. Epstein faced forty-five years in prison and settled for a suspended sentence.
Jeffrey Epstein’s body remained in a New York morgue Monday following his death. No one’s made funeral arrangements. In the closest thing to a memorial, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew took out a full page ad in Variety thanking Jeffrey Epstein for taking one for the team.
New York Metropolitan federal jail officials confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide a day after he was visited in his cell by one of his lawyers. On Monday, two of Epstein’s attorneys each hired two more defense lawyers. Maybe Epstein made his money through multi-level marketing.
Joe Biden started ad-libbing in Iowa, causing the world to gasp. When Joe said poor kids are just as smart as white kids, I had my doubts about his chances for election. But when Joe added that retards are just as gay as those queer ones, I knew that this was a man on his way to the White House.
President Trump responded to Joe Biden’s senior moments onstage Saturday by confiding to reporters that Joe is not playing with a full deck, which may play to his advantage. Thank God that Joe Biden’s memory is gone. It may be the only reason the Clintons and Obama haven’t killed him.
Democratic Socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders gave an interview to Rolling Stone magazine over the weekend. Bernie promised that if elected president, he will release to the public everything the U.S. government knows about extraterrestrials. He will then sign them up for Medicare.
A Southern California man last week went on a convenience store knifing rampage as he was robbing several convenience stores in Orange County. Brandishing his knife the guy stabbed four people to death and wounded two more. It sounds like the anti-gun message is finally getting through.
Denmark banks have begun offering negative interest rates where they pay you interest when the loan matures, just so they can handle your money in the meantime. It’s all over my head. Tom Selleck finally talked me into a reverse mortgage loan on TV and now my landlord wants to evict me.
American Heritage magazine ripped Baby Boomers as the most self-centered generation in U.S. history. Here’s an example. What bothers me is not racism, health care, or gun violence, what bothers me is that Friday I wrote a joke about Joe Biden’s senility while my bathtub was overflowing.
Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- More smoke expected from Pemberton Fire on Saturday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
13
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
13
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
13
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
13
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
13
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...