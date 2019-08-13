OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 13
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ex-NBA player Sebastian Telfair gets prison time in gun case
NBA

Phoenix Suns' Sebastian Telfair (31) shows his frustration with the game's progress during the second half of a game in Indianapolis, Friday, Dec. 28, 2012. (Doug McSchooler/AP)

Phoenix Suns' Sebastian Telfair (31) shows his frustration with the game's progress during the second half of a game in Indianapolis, Friday, Dec. 28, 2012. (Doug McSchooler/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 6:26 p.m.

NEW YORK — Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was sentenced on Monday to 3 1/2 years in prison in his New York City gun case.

Telfair — a once highly touted point guard with a disappointing pro basketball career and a history of brushes with the law — had been convicted earlier this year of carrying a loaded handgun in his pickup truck.

"The mandatory prison sentence he received today is required by law and he has now been held accountable for the unlawful conduct," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.

There was no immediate response to a phone message on Monday seeking comment from Telfair's attorney.

Gonzalez said that a jury heard testimony describing how at 2:50 a.m. on June 11, 2017, officers in an unmarked police car spotted a Ford F-150 parked on a center median in Brooklyn with the 34-year-old Telfair at the wheel.

The officers stopped the truck after it made a U-turn in front of them and drove off with no headlights on. Seeing a lit marijuana cigarette in the console, they said they searched the vehicle and found a loaded .45-caliber pistol inside.

The Brooklyn-born Telfair was a first-round draft pick out of high school in 2004. He started with the Portland Trail Blazers and spent time with the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams before ending his career in China in 2014.

Telfair and a friend were arrested in 2007 after a traffic stop during which police found a loaded handgun in the vehicle. He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to three years' probation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ex-Arizona assistant basketball coach gets 3-month sentence
Florida man gets 6 years for firing gun while taking selfie
Woman who hid gun in her genitals gets probation in drug case
Reputed Gambino crime boss shot to death in New York City
Chandler man accused of meth sales in Prescott may take plea

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
13
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries