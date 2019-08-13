OFFERS
Entries, volunteers sought for Sept. 21 Agua Fria Festival

The Shady Ladies parade down Main Street, Humboldt, during the 2018 Agua Fria Festival. (Sue Tone/Tribune, file)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 8 p.m.

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society (DHHS) is gearing up for this year’s Agua Fria Festival taking place Saturday, Sept. 21. The traditional Old West Parade is but one part of scheduled events, and room for entries still exists, said DHHS President David Nystrom in a news release last month.

“We are bringing back, by popular demand, the Pet Parade which will start at 9:05 a.m. before the main parade (at 10 a.m.),” Nystrom stated, adding that all pets are welcome.

In addition, the Cowboy Poetry Contest, in the past open to students only, has proven popular and will be expanded this year for all ages. Winners will read their poems at the festival alongside Don Fernwalt, well-known Cowboy Poet, at his performance. “Old West” is the theme this year, and poems need to be four paragraphs with a minimum two lines for each paragraph.

New this year is the Humboldt’s Got Talent Show offering a maximum five minutes to showcase one’s skills beginning at 1 p.m. Other contests include Best Beard and Mustache and Best Western Attire.

The festival’s opening ceremonies take place at 9 a.m. followed by the Pet Parade. The Old West Parade, with Grand Marshals Sharla and Gary Mortimer, takes place at 10 a.m. and Don Fernwalt performs his cowboy poetry at noon. A silent auction runs throughout the festival which ends with a closing ceremony at 3 p.m.

The Prescott Regulators and Their Shady Ladies will make a showing during the festival, and Sky Daddy and Rhythm ’n’ Boots provide live music. The local prospecting club offers a chance to win a gold nugget.

Admission is $3, and attendees receive an admission button designed by Wind River Academy student Gabriel Erway. They are available for purchase now at Gifts and Games, 2735 Highway 69 at Main Street, Humboldt, or at the festival. Children 12 and younger are free.

Vendor spaces (10’x10’) are available at $40 each; food vendors $50. All forms are available at aguafriafestival.com. For more information, visit the website or call 928-499-9972.

