Back to School! - ‘We will send them home at the end of the day, I promise,’ HUSD principal says
The only indication of the approaching fall season Monday morning, Aug. 5, was the arrival of schoolchildren across the 10 Humboldt Unified School District campuses.
There were some tears, some tentative smiles and a lot of anticipation on the faces of the parents — and the children’s, too.
The first day of school dawned bright and early with temperatures hitting the low 90s, and classrooms filling with excited students and teachers.
At Humboldt’s Mountain View Elementary School, parents held the hands of their kindergarteners as they navigated the hallway into the assigned classrooms.
In Lynette Buskirk’s classroom, Graysen Horne and Andrea Rivera Aranda were settled in with color crayons; Luanna Krohn was totally focused on reading a “Cat in the Hat” book.
Cally Camacho, on the other hand, brushed away the tears streaking her cheeks. Her husband, Tyler, confirmed that, yes, she was finding this first day more difficult than daughter, Natalie, who soon settled down next to tablemate, Andrea, to start coloring.
Fourth-grader Isaac Quiroz greeted his buddy, Sammy Rojo, with a big hug. Both boys were disappointed to find they had different teachers this year, but were delighted to see each other, nevertheless.
Mountain View’s enrollment on the first day was around 480, said Teresa Medrano, receiving clerk. Humboldt’s total enrollment stands about 5,700, Superintendent Dan Streeter said.
MVES Principal Kim Grant reported that the first day started off well. “Everybody’s coming in happy; the parents have big smiles.”
And as these same parents trickled back out to the parking lot, Grant was heard to say, “We will send them home at the end of the day, I promise.”
