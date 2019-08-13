OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 14
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

7 in 7: Minds, mountains, monsoon madness coming up this week
Barbershop to treasure hunters to zucchinis

Several Master Gardeners met in late May to try their hands at making zucchini race cars in preparation for the inaugural Zucchini Car Contest taking place Sept. 7 at the Yavapai County Fair. Here are a few examples of their creative endeavors. (Prescott Master Gardeners/Courtesy)

Several Master Gardeners met in late May to try their hands at making zucchini race cars in preparation for the inaugural Zucchini Car Contest taking place Sept. 7 at the Yavapai County Fair. Here are a few examples of their creative endeavors. (Prescott Master Gardeners/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 10:03 p.m.

This week’s events listed in “7 in 7” will expand your mind – and maybe that spare room, attic or garage depending on what you discover at the local thrift store.

photo

Sophia Stukenberg and Ronan Houts come down the 600+ foot water slide at the Monsoon Festival in downtown Prescott on Aug. 18, 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events for youngsters, oldsters, geology buffs, music lovers, and collectors to enjoy this week.

1 – “Cognition: Keeping Your Mind Sharp” is offered by the Yavapai Regional Medical Center Speakers Bureau from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the third floor Crystal Room at the Prescott Valley Public Library. Learn how cognition isn’t just about what goes on inside our heads, but how thoughts and mental processes influence our actions. The topic covers reasoning, memory, attention and language.

Registration is required at 928-708-4636 or online at yrmc.eventbrite.com.

2 – The Third Friday Chamber Music Concert guest performers this month are the popular High Mountain Chordsmen who appear at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in the Founders Suite, Prescott Public Library. The close-harmony group will delight the audience with their upbeat and foot-tapping music of the 1940s through the 1980s. Barbershop Quartet groups also will perform in this free concert.

3 – Zucchini Racecar Workshop for kids of all ages to practice making racecars out of squash for the upcoming Yavapai County Fair takes place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Founders Suite, Prescott Public Library. The workshop is free, but registration is necessary; call 928-777-1537, register online through the calendar at prescottlibrary.info, or pop in and register at the Youth Desk.

All materials but the zucchini will be available, so bring a zucchini to decorate and race as practice for the competition at the fair in September. Master Gardeners will give gardening information during this fun event.

4 – Stepping Stones Thrift Store Grand Opening takes place at its new location and joins in celebrating National Thrift Shop Day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2651 N. Industrial Way, accessed off Highway 69 and Mendecino Drive in east Prescott Valley. Fun giveaways, including a limited number of free breakfast burritos from Outlaw Donuts food truck, and Spin to Win.

Stepping Stones in Prescott, 408 W. Goodwin St., also celebrates National Thrift Shop Day. Stepping Stone Agencies provides 24/7 advocacy services and safe shelter for adults and children.

5 – “The Natural History of the San Francisco Peaks” author Gwendolyn Waring will discuss and sign her book at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Peregrine Book Company, 219A N. Cortez St. in Prescott. Co-sponsored by the Natural History Institute, Waring, an artist and ecologist as well as writer, will talk about the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff. This is the first book to describe the natural history of this remarkable volcanic mountain of northern Arizona. Waring charts the building of the mountain through the phenomenal climates of the Pleistocene and the Holocene eras, and the numerous species of mountain plants and animals that exist there.

6 – Monsoon Festival offers a giant water slide down Union Street from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The event sets two-hour time frames for this outdoor cool fun: 12 to 2 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Slide admission is $25 for two hours or $50 all day. Whether it rains or shines, the event goes on.

Golf carts circle from the bottom to the top of the steep street. The pavement can be hot – water shoes are suggested. Sugahbeat performs live music 2-5 p.m., and beer and wine garden is available.

7 – Granite Mountain Bel Canto Singer and Friends will present “Summer Serenade on the Sea” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Suggested donation is $12 at the door with all funds, and donated non-perishable food, benefitting the Community Cupboard.

The flyer states, “Cast off from the Italian port of Napoli singing ‘Santa Lucia’ as you embark on a musical voyage to Andalusia Spain, merry old England and the Vienna Opera House. Sung by thrilling tenors, silver-toned sopranos, melodious mezzos and fantastic local chorister.”

BONUS – Cyber Security Awareness Workshop, taking place from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the third floor Crystal Room, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, will cover social media, malware, password safety, internet protection, video games, email security, hackers and good cyber security practices.

Gabriel-Michael Longboy, a credentialed Cyber Crimes investigator and Cyber Forensic analyst, offers this free workshop to the public.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to stone@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Put surplus zucchinis to work for new county fair event; 2 practice sessions in August
Stepping Stones opens new thrift stores in Prescott and PV
Kudos KornuKopia: May 8-14
7 in 7: Upcoming events for music, art lovers, men in dresses
Stepping Stones Thrift expands to three stores in PV, Prescott

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
13
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries