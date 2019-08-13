7 in 7: Minds, mountains, monsoon madness coming up this week

This week’s events listed in “7 in 7” will expand your mind – and maybe that spare room, attic or garage depending on what you discover at the local thrift store.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events for youngsters, oldsters, geology buffs, music lovers, and collectors to enjoy this week.

1 – “Cognition: Keeping Your Mind Sharp” is offered by the Yavapai Regional Medical Center Speakers Bureau from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the third floor Crystal Room at the Prescott Valley Public Library. Learn how cognition isn’t just about what goes on inside our heads, but how thoughts and mental processes influence our actions. The topic covers reasoning, memory, attention and language.

Registration is required at 928-708-4636 or online at yrmc.eventbrite.com.

2 – The Third Friday Chamber Music Concert guest performers this month are the popular High Mountain Chordsmen who appear at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in the Founders Suite, Prescott Public Library. The close-harmony group will delight the audience with their upbeat and foot-tapping music of the 1940s through the 1980s. Barbershop Quartet groups also will perform in this free concert.

3 – Zucchini Racecar Workshop for kids of all ages to practice making racecars out of squash for the upcoming Yavapai County Fair takes place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Founders Suite, Prescott Public Library. The workshop is free, but registration is necessary; call 928-777-1537, register online through the calendar at prescottlibrary.info, or pop in and register at the Youth Desk.

All materials but the zucchini will be available, so bring a zucchini to decorate and race as practice for the competition at the fair in September. Master Gardeners will give gardening information during this fun event.

4 – Stepping Stones Thrift Store Grand Opening takes place at its new location and joins in celebrating National Thrift Shop Day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2651 N. Industrial Way, accessed off Highway 69 and Mendecino Drive in east Prescott Valley. Fun giveaways, including a limited number of free breakfast burritos from Outlaw Donuts food truck, and Spin to Win.



Stepping Stones in Prescott, 408 W. Goodwin St., also celebrates National Thrift Shop Day. Stepping Stone Agencies provides 24/7 advocacy services and safe shelter for adults and children.

5 – “The Natural History of the San Francisco Peaks” author Gwendolyn Waring will discuss and sign her book at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Peregrine Book Company, 219A N. Cortez St. in Prescott. Co-sponsored by the Natural History Institute, Waring, an artist and ecologist as well as writer, will talk about the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff. This is the first book to describe the natural history of this remarkable volcanic mountain of northern Arizona. Waring charts the building of the mountain through the phenomenal climates of the Pleistocene and the Holocene eras, and the numerous species of mountain plants and animals that exist there.

6 – Monsoon Festival offers a giant water slide down Union Street from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The event sets two-hour time frames for this outdoor cool fun: 12 to 2 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Slide admission is $25 for two hours or $50 all day. Whether it rains or shines, the event goes on.

Golf carts circle from the bottom to the top of the steep street. The pavement can be hot – water shoes are suggested. Sugahbeat performs live music 2-5 p.m., and beer and wine garden is available.

7 – Granite Mountain Bel Canto Singer and Friends will present “Summer Serenade on the Sea” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Suggested donation is $12 at the door with all funds, and donated non-perishable food, benefitting the Community Cupboard.

The flyer states, “Cast off from the Italian port of Napoli singing ‘Santa Lucia’ as you embark on a musical voyage to Andalusia Spain, merry old England and the Vienna Opera House. Sung by thrilling tenors, silver-toned sopranos, melodious mezzos and fantastic local chorister.”



BONUS – Cyber Security Awareness Workshop, taking place from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the third floor Crystal Room, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, will cover social media, malware, password safety, internet protection, video games, email security, hackers and good cyber security practices.

Gabriel-Michael Longboy, a credentialed Cyber Crimes investigator and Cyber Forensic analyst, offers this free workshop to the public.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to stone@prescottaz.com.