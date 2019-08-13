14 applicants for council seat to speak at Aug 15 meeting

Fourteen Prescott Valley residents submitted their applications to Town Clerk Diane Russell by the deadline 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Some were a handwritten single page, others included resumes and references in handsome folders.

The mayor and current council members will listen to each applicant as they introduce themselves at the council study session, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the auditorium/council chambers of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Applicants will speak for five minutes on what they bring to the table and why they believe they are the best candidate for the position.

The vacant seat is due to the appointment of former council member Mary Mallory as a member of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, replacing Jack Smith, District 5 supervisor.

To qualify for the position, applicants must be 18 years of age or older and be a resident of Prescott Valley for at least one year preceding the appointment.

Based on a review of the applications and the presentations Thursday, council members will select three or four of the most qualified candidates for interviewing. This council member’s term will expire in December 2020, at which time she or he may choose to run for another term.

Council members receive $700 per month in compensation and have a number of duties. Together with the mayor, they oversee town policy and daily administration by the town manager.

Also on the agenda is one other item: discussion on the purchase of Microsoft Office 365 software for email, word processing, spreadsheets, presentation and publications, for use by all town staff, for an annual subscription cost of $61,753.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For full list of applicants, visit dCourier.com.

Charles Ables: resident for 29 years, former PV council member, worked at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Christopher Behrens: resident 39 years, worked at Sturm, Ruger; Printpak; Galpin Ford.

Brenda Dickinson: resident 25 years, worked at Lockheed-Martin; volunteer for many PV events.

Terry Dickinson: resident 5 years, 35 years in public service in wastewater sanitation in California.

Jamie Goeringer: resident 21 years; 10-year owner of Smart Girls in PV, worked at credit union, self-employed 20 years in-home daycare; member PV Chamber of Commerce.

Lori Hunt: resident 1 year 5 months; worked as city manager, Canyon Lake and Murrieta, California; community development director Sacramento; currently on PV Parks and Rec Comm.

Linda Mast: resident 1 year 3 months; professor Walden Univ., Minnesota and Rosalind Franklin Univ., Chicago; assoc. dean Robert Morris Univ., Chicago; member of PV Citizens Academy, volunteer Team Up Clean Up, Lake Valley Elem.

Ramona Ogburn: resident 13 months; retired California Dept. of Corrections and Dept. of Education, special education consultant, contract mediator.

Lorraine Ratcliffe: resident 8 years; owned 3 businesses, minister in Michigan, California; completed Arizona Community Leadership Academy.

Andrew Reinhardt: resident 1 year 9 months; realtor, former deputy chief of police, Prescott; worked with National Basketball Association.

Bill Suksi: resident 35 years; worked at Superior Industries, self-employed owner, roofer.

Anastasia Van Gelder: no residence info; worked at RMSI Retail Merchandising Solutions, California; caregiver, Prescott; instructor, Kansas City.

Bill Williams: resident 11 years; freelance newspaper, magazine; U.S. Post Office, Denver.

Mary Williams: 2+ years (2010-2013, 2017-present); owner Prescott Fine Properties, associate broker; Williams Accounting and Tax Service.