OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 14
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

14 applicants for council seat to speak at Aug 15 meeting

Mary Mallory speaks to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors before her appointment to supervisor back in July, replacing Jack Smith. Fourteen Prescott Valley residents submitted their applications for to Town Clerk Diane Russell by the deadline for the seat left vacant by Mallory. (Sue Tone/Courier)

Mary Mallory speaks to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors before her appointment to supervisor back in July, replacing Jack Smith. Fourteen Prescott Valley residents submitted their applications for to Town Clerk Diane Russell by the deadline for the seat left vacant by Mallory. (Sue Tone/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 9:51 p.m.

Fourteen Prescott Valley residents submitted their applications to Town Clerk Diane Russell by the deadline 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Some were a handwritten single page, others included resumes and references in handsome folders.

The mayor and current council members will listen to each applicant as they introduce themselves at the council study session, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the auditorium/council chambers of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Applicants will speak for five minutes on what they bring to the table and why they believe they are the best candidate for the position.

The vacant seat is due to the appointment of former council member Mary Mallory as a member of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, replacing Jack Smith, District 5 supervisor.

To qualify for the position, applicants must be 18 years of age or older and be a resident of Prescott Valley for at least one year preceding the appointment.

Based on a review of the applications and the presentations Thursday, council members will select three or four of the most qualified candidates for interviewing. This council member’s term will expire in December 2020, at which time she or he may choose to run for another term.

Council members receive $700 per month in compensation and have a number of duties. Together with the mayor, they oversee town policy and daily administration by the town manager.

Also on the agenda is one other item: discussion on the purchase of Microsoft Office 365 software for email, word processing, spreadsheets, presentation and publications, for use by all town staff, for an annual subscription cost of $61,753.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For full list of applicants, visit dCourier.com.

Charles Ables: resident for 29 years, former PV council member, worked at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Christopher Behrens: resident 39 years, worked at Sturm, Ruger; Printpak; Galpin Ford.

Brenda Dickinson: resident 25 years, worked at Lockheed-Martin; volunteer for many PV events.

Terry Dickinson: resident 5 years, 35 years in public service in wastewater sanitation in California.

Jamie Goeringer: resident 21 years; 10-year owner of Smart Girls in PV, worked at credit union, self-employed 20 years in-home daycare; member PV Chamber of Commerce.

Lori Hunt: resident 1 year 5 months; worked as city manager, Canyon Lake and Murrieta, California; community development director Sacramento; currently on PV Parks and Rec Comm.

Linda Mast: resident 1 year 3 months; professor Walden Univ., Minnesota and Rosalind Franklin Univ., Chicago; assoc. dean Robert Morris Univ., Chicago; member of PV Citizens Academy, volunteer Team Up Clean Up, Lake Valley Elem.

Ramona Ogburn: resident 13 months; retired California Dept. of Corrections and Dept. of Education, special education consultant, contract mediator.

Lorraine Ratcliffe: resident 8 years; owned 3 businesses, minister in Michigan, California; completed Arizona Community Leadership Academy.

Andrew Reinhardt: resident 1 year 9 months; realtor, former deputy chief of police, Prescott; worked with National Basketball Association.

Bill Suksi: resident 35 years; worked at Superior Industries, self-employed owner, roofer.

Anastasia Van Gelder: no residence info; worked at RMSI Retail Merchandising Solutions, California; caregiver, Prescott; instructor, Kansas City.

Bill Williams: resident 11 years; freelance newspaper, magazine; U.S. Post Office, Denver.

Mary Williams: 2+ years (2010-2013, 2017-present); owner Prescott Fine Properties, associate broker; Williams Accounting and Tax Service.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

How to apply for Prescott Valley council seat: Position runs through 2020
Mary Mallory appointed as new Dist. 5 county supervisor
Hunt is on for next PV Town Councilmember
Applications arriving for PV council vacancy
Third PV resident files for council vacancy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
13
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries