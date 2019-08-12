OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 12
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Trio gets ‘Second Chance’ through Humane Society

Gary Cote, with Harley and Snickers, has benefited from the Yavapai Humane Society’s Second Chance Medical Program. (YHS/Courtesy)

Gary Cote, with Harley and Snickers, has benefited from the Yavapai Humane Society’s Second Chance Medical Program. (YHS/Courtesy)

Loree M. Walden, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: August 12, 2019 8:21 p.m.

Meet Gary Cote, Harley and Snickers, a threesome with hearts of gold. Gary, an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served in Vietnam, was a part of Yavapai Humane Society’s Second Chance Medical Program.

Second Chance is designed to provide needed veterinary care to injured or sick animals whose owners are unable to afford normal veterinary rates. It is funded by donations and grants, which provide certain types of emergency medical care to pets if their owner’s income qualifes according to Federal Poverty Level guidelines.

Gary’s dog Harley, a Labrador/Chow/Sharpei mix, was diagnosed with a bilateral entropion, an abnormality of the eyelids in which the eyelid rolls inward. This often causes the hair on the surface of the eyelid to rub against the cornea resulting in pain, corneal ulcers, perforations or pigment developing on the cornea, which can interfere with vision.

The only way to fix this condition is through surgery, so Gary visited his veterinarian and was told that the surgery was going to be $500 to $600 per eye, which wasn’t possible with his fixed income. His veterinarian knew of the Second Chance program and sent a referral form to Yavapai Humane Society’s Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic and that started the ball rolling for Harley.

Gary qualified for the program and surgery was scheduled for his beloved boy. Harley did great with his surgery, and is now a happy, fun loving boy who likes to stay close to Gary but also likes to fetch and play ball with his brother Snickers, go for walks and explore the world.

Gary, Harley and Snickers are all best buds and Gary is very grateful to Yavapai Humane Society and the generous donors who support the Second Chance program for helping keep his four-legged family together.

He said the process was easy and that the team at the Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic were very nice and caring.

Dr. Egar, one of the veterinarians at the clinic, performed Harley’s surgery and says that “it is so gratifying to see someone helped because of the Second Chance program.”

For information about Second Chance or donating, visit yavapaihumane.org or call 928-551-0547.

Loree M. Walden is the marketing manager for the Yavapai Humane Society.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Program to assist the needy with pet medical care is open, again
Ordinary people make an extraordinary difference in homeless pets' lives
Veterinarian joins Yavapai Humane Society Wellness Clinic
Yavapai Humane Society celebrates 15,000 spay/neuter surgeries
Pets' breed, mix can predict behavior, health

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
13
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries