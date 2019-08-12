Traffic shift set for Aug. 15 on Highway 89 near Ash Fork
Drivers should allow extra travel time
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers on Highway 89 to prepare for delays at Meath Wash Bridge (milepost 357) near Ash Fork from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, according to a news release.
Crews will be shifting traffic onto the new north- and southbound sections of the roadway. Drivers can expect:
• Crews will move barricades, stripe and switch over traffic.
• Flaggers will be in place directing traffic.
• The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.
ADOT crews have removed and replaced the bridge with a new cast-in-place, two-span bridge and improved sight distance from the travel lanes at this location.
Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel equipment.
Learn more on the project webpage azdot.gov/SR89MeathWashBridge.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
