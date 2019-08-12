OFFERS
Lane closures on I-17 near Badger Springs Road begin Aug. 14

This week's pavement repairs on southbound Interstate 17, near Badger Springs Road (exit 256), are on the interstate between the exits of highway 69 and 169. (Google maps)

This week's pavement repairs on southbound Interstate 17, near Badger Springs Road (exit 256), are on the interstate between the exits of highway 69 and 169. (Google maps)

Originally Published: August 12, 2019 11:27 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the closure of southbound Interstate 17 near Badger Springs Road (exit 256) for pavement repairs from 5:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

According to a news release, the work will require the following restrictions:

• Southbound I-17 drivers will use the off- and on-ramps at milepost 256 to exit and re-enter southbound lanes.

• The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

The closure is necessary so ADOT crews can do pavement overlay work, which helps to protect and extend the life of the highway pavement.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

