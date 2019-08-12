OFFERS
Simply Smart Organics poultry products recalled by Perdue Foods

Perdue Foods LLC. is recalling almost 32,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today, Aug. 12.

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 12, 2019 11:17 a.m.

Perdue Foods LLC., a Bridgewater, Virginia, establishment, is recalling almost 32,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today, Aug. 12.

The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

· 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

· 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

· 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

· 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

· 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information, consumers should call the Perdue Consumer Care line at 866-866-3703.

