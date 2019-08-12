Obituary notice: Robert Joseph Brand

Robert Joseph Brand, passed Aug. 7, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. A public visitation will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. with a prayer reading to begin at 4:30 p.m. Catholic Burial Service will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., graveside will follow at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Camp Navajo, Arizona, at noon Thursday. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.