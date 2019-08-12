Obituary: Captain Kenneth R. Wahlbrink, USAF, Retired
Kenneth Ray Wahlbrink, born in Portland, Oregon, passed peacefully in his sleep in Prescott, Arizona, on Aug. 2, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth R. Wahlbrink, Alice May Manz (Bentley); and Arthur J. Manz, his brother David Wahlbrink; and his sister, Kathryn Farabaugh (Wahlbrink).
Ken is survived by his wife of 43 years, Diane (Farrell); two sons, Anthony (Angie) and Tyler and son number three Mike (Molly) Barrett; two sisters, Laura (Stephen) Williams and Benita (James) Thielman; a brother, Kevin (Lisa) Manz; and a brother-in-law Merle (Karen) Farabaugh. He was blessed with two precious grandchildren, Lyla and Wesley with another grand-baby due on August 20. He enjoyed his nephews Adam and Bruce and his nieces Alaina, Allison, Katrina, Mahina and Zoe.
All of Ken’s life was devoted to his family and to serving our country in the military or as a nurse caring for those who served our country. He worked 12 years at the Portland, Oregon, V.A. Medical Center and the last 20 years at the Northern Arizona V.A. Healthcare System in Prescott, Arizona. Ken was a humble hero, he had a servant’s heart, and he was loved by all.
A Funeral Service will be held for Ken at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway, Prescott, Arizona 86303 on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Ken’s name to the volunteer services at the Prescott V.A. or “Pay it Forward,” in memory of Ken.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Ken’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- More smoke expected from Pemberton Fire on Saturday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
13
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
13
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
13
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
13
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
13
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...