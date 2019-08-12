OFFERS
Obituary: Captain Kenneth R. Wahlbrink, USAF, Retired

Kenneth Ray Wahlbrink

Originally Published: August 12, 2019 9:02 p.m.

Kenneth Ray Wahlbrink, born in Portland, Oregon, passed peacefully in his sleep in Prescott, Arizona, on Aug. 2, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth R. Wahlbrink, Alice May Manz (Bentley); and Arthur J. Manz, his brother David Wahlbrink; and his sister, Kathryn Farabaugh (Wahlbrink).

Ken is survived by his wife of 43 years, Diane (Farrell); two sons, Anthony (Angie) and Tyler and son number three Mike (Molly) Barrett; two sisters, Laura (Stephen) Williams and Benita (James) Thielman; a brother, Kevin (Lisa) Manz; and a brother-in-law Merle (Karen) Farabaugh. He was blessed with two precious grandchildren, Lyla and Wesley with another grand-baby due on August 20. He enjoyed his nephews Adam and Bruce and his nieces Alaina, Allison, Katrina, Mahina and Zoe.

All of Ken’s life was devoted to his family and to serving our country in the military or as a nurse caring for those who served our country. He worked 12 years at the Portland, Oregon, V.A. Medical Center and the last 20 years at the Northern Arizona V.A. Healthcare System in Prescott, Arizona. Ken was a humble hero, he had a servant’s heart, and he was loved by all.

A Funeral Service will be held for Ken at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway, Prescott, Arizona 86303 on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Ken’s name to the volunteer services at the Prescott V.A. or “Pay it Forward,” in memory of Ken.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Ken’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

