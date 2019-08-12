Military News: Airman Cody J. Loucks graduates from basic

U.S. Air Force Airman Cody J. Loucks has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Loucks is the husband of Ivy Loucks of Chino Valley. He is a 2008 graduate of Chino Valley High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2016 from Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff.