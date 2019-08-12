OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 12
Letter: NBA makes slavery shot

Originally Published: August 12, 2019 8:30 p.m.

Editor:

Unbelievably the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Nike have done something dumber and more politically correct than the Democratic candidates for president in their first debate.

The NBA stupidity may be the bigger “unforced error” of the two. The league has declared owners of NBA teams will no longer be called “owners,” but “governors.” The term “owners” implies, they say, the players are slaves; this is especially sensitive because many players are black and sensitive about working for “owners.”

Yes, most players are black. And, they make $5 million to $20 million or more per year throwing a little ball into a basket; they are also forced to fly in private jets, stay in luxury hotels, eat fine meals, be adored by fans, and make millions more in endorsements. I can easily see the similarity to slavery.

Nike’s actions may be marginally less dumb than the NBA. Caving to the complaint of one person, Colin Kaepernick, Nike recalled its new shoe, the “Betsy Ross” because Kaepernick said slavery was practiced during the time period the flag was created.

Yes, unfortunately, slavery was practiced in the U.S. during that time. And on every continent in the world; by black people in Africa, Native American tribes in North America, the Aztecs, Incas, and Mayans in Latin America, who also used their lower caste citizens as human sacrifices, perhaps the ultimate slavery.

If identity politics (or “playing the race card”) were not hateful, bigoted, purposely deceitful and divisive it would often be stupidly humorous.

Harold Bray

Prescott

