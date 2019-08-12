Letter: NBA makes slavery shot
Editor:
Unbelievably the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Nike have done something dumber and more politically correct than the Democratic candidates for president in their first debate.
The NBA stupidity may be the bigger “unforced error” of the two. The league has declared owners of NBA teams will no longer be called “owners,” but “governors.” The term “owners” implies, they say, the players are slaves; this is especially sensitive because many players are black and sensitive about working for “owners.”
Yes, most players are black. And, they make $5 million to $20 million or more per year throwing a little ball into a basket; they are also forced to fly in private jets, stay in luxury hotels, eat fine meals, be adored by fans, and make millions more in endorsements. I can easily see the similarity to slavery.
Nike’s actions may be marginally less dumb than the NBA. Caving to the complaint of one person, Colin Kaepernick, Nike recalled its new shoe, the “Betsy Ross” because Kaepernick said slavery was practiced during the time period the flag was created.
Yes, unfortunately, slavery was practiced in the U.S. during that time. And on every continent in the world; by black people in Africa, Native American tribes in North America, the Aztecs, Incas, and Mayans in Latin America, who also used their lower caste citizens as human sacrifices, perhaps the ultimate slavery.
If identity politics (or “playing the race card”) were not hateful, bigoted, purposely deceitful and divisive it would often be stupidly humorous.
Harold Bray
Prescott
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- More smoke expected from Pemberton Fire on Saturday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
13
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
13
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
13
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
13
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
13
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...