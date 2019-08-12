Lane closure Tuesday on Whipple at Jovian in Prescott

The City of Prescott will be conducting road work on Whipple Street at Jovian Drive on Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, according to a news release.

Tree removal work by the Public Works Department will force the closure of the curb lane of westbound Whipple Street at Jovian Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

For information, call the Project Hotline at 928-777-1126 or the Street Maintenance Division at 928-777-1126.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.