Lane closure Tuesday on Whipple at Jovian in Prescott
Originally Published: August 12, 2019 11 a.m.
The City of Prescott will be conducting road work on Whipple Street at Jovian Drive on Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, according to a news release.
Tree removal work by the Public Works Department will force the closure of the curb lane of westbound Whipple Street at Jovian Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
For information, call the Project Hotline at 928-777-1126 or the Street Maintenance Division at 928-777-1126.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
