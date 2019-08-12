OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 12
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Howard: Montreal to Rafa Nadal, Toronto to Bianca Andreescu; now on to Cincinnati
My Point

Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates his win over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates his win over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

mugshot photo
By Chris Howard, Courier Columnist
Originally Published: August 12, 2019 10:41 p.m.

It was an unusual couple final matches at the Canadian Open, first in Toronto where 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu won the title from Serena Williams after a 3-1 lead in the first set and Williams retiring from the match. The problem was a muscle spasming upper back that started in Serena’s previous semi-final match.

Bianca, who earlier this year won the Indian Wells Championships in California, is the first Canadian to win the Toronto tournament in 50 years.  The bubbly teenager said she was “really, really happy” and dedicated this tournament win to her parents. She added she hopes this will give tennis in Canada a bigger push.

About 360 miles away in Montreal, Rafa Nadal of Spain defeated 23-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev in a short 70-minute final, 6-3, 6-0. Nadal has now won 35 masters titles and 83 ATP singles titles in his career.

Unfortunately for the Cincinnati fans, they will not get to see either of these champs this week at the Western & Southern Open held in Mason, Ohio, because they withdrew shortly after their final matches in Canada.

Nadal cited fatigue, even though he had an easy finals match and a walk-over in the semi’s, while Bianca just said it was a schedule change. She has been somewhat plagued with a shoulder, back and, at this tournament, slight groin pull (in Toronto) that probably needs rest before the important last Grand Slam — the U.S. Open, beginning Aug. 27.

The Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is shaping up to be an explosion of talent with the ATP top seeds of Novak Djokovic, now at his 262nd week at No. 1, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Add in the interesting wild card of Andy Murray, who will be playing against Frenchman Richard Gasquet in his first tournament back in singles after having hip surgery.

On the women’s side, 23-year-old Ashleigh Barty holds the No. 1 seed, followed by Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova and Simmona Halep.

Will Serena Williams’ back settle down enough to stay in the draw? The next 24 hours or so will give us the “Rest of the Story” on that count.

Wild cards have been given to Maria Sharapova and Svetlana Kuznetsova, who are well-known past champions, trying to hang on and grab another title before retiring.

From now through the 18th of August, play takes place at the up-graded Lindner Family Tennis Center where the draws are made up of 56-player fields of singles and 32 teams of doubles.

This is the last big tournament to ready for the U.S. Open against the best players in the world, and most are trying hard to go into it with some good match/wins. Keep an eye on the Tennis Channel because that’s where the majority of the coverage will take place as the “March to the U.S. Open Series” goes into its final couple weeks.

Personally, on the men’s tour I’d love to see Roger, Rafa and Novak all lose at the Open in the first round and have some new blood fight for the title. That’s rather unlikely.

And for the women, it’s been open season for a while now — many new faces with great games. Will one of these ladies reach a point of domination like the Williams sisters (Venus and Serena) have done for nearly 20 years?  

What makes a player reach a level of domination? Well, that’s another column.

Chris Howard is a local USPTA Tennis Professional with over 40 years in the racquet and fitness industry.  He can be reached at 928-642-6775 or choward4541@gmail.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Oh, Canada! Teenager Bianca Andreescu makes Rogers Cup final
Serena Williams reaches Rogers Cup quarters in Toronto
My Point: The Canadian Open, Roger’s Cup, Montreal and Toronto
‘Super old’ Federer to face ex- contemporary’s son at French Open
Nadal ends Tsitsipas’ Toronto run on Greek’s 20th birthday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
13
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries