The Folk Sessions to broadcast from the Elks Crystal Hall, Aug. 14
Come and be part of the Folk Sessions at Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Crystal Hall in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Every Saturday for over 16 years, musician and songwriter Tom Agostino presents The Folk Sessions Radio Show, where the finest folk and acoustic musicians come to play, welcoming a wide range of well-known and up-and-coming artists and creating a beautiful listening experience in concert, over the air and online.
Bringing audiences together on Saturdays has been a tradition in public radio since host Garrison Keillor and team launched A Prairie Home Companion in 1974.
Broadcasting throughout Central & Northern Arizona on the KJAZZ Radio Network and Prescott Public Radio, part of the Arizona Community Radio Network, The Folk Sessions has established a loyal following, producing quality radio programs and live concerts and providing a community voice for Arizona artists, businesses and organizations.
Live Guests: Gail Steiger and Amy Hale, The Fare Thee Wells, Special Guests, Hosted by Tom Agostino.
Cabaret style open seating. $16.00 donation to The Folk Sessions.
CLICK HERE to order tickets. For more information visit prescottelkstheater.com.
