Dungeons & Dragons Club for teens at Prescott Valley Public Library, Aug. 14

The Dungeons & Dragons Club meets at the Prescott Valley Public Library, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday.

Come join the group for an epic adventure! Make your own character and choose your own destiny in a group of other adventurers.

This is a free group for teens that meets weekly. For more information visit www.pvlib.net/teens.

