Dear Annie: Molar Mayhem with teenagers
Dear Annie: Recently, I stayed with my niece and nephew while my brother and his wife took a trip. This seems like a trivial problem, but I know it can lead to serious health issues in the long run. Neither of my brother’s teenaged kids brushed their teeth regularly. I reminded them often, but they found ways to wiggle out of it. One was even running the electric toothbrush outside of his mouth — so I would think he was brushing his teeth. When I went into the bathroom afterward, the electric toothbrush was bone dry. His sister later told me about that trick.
I asked my brother about this, and he said they’ve tried for years to get the kids to brush their teeth more consistently. They gave them excellent electric toothbrushes and set a great example of brushing at least twice a day themselves. If they try to watch the kids brushing, it turns into a huge fight every time. They’ve spent hundreds of dollars on dental care as a result. They’re at a loss as to what to do. The kids understand it’s important but just don’t care enough to change their habits. Of course, they do not realize the long-term damage they may be doing, including dangers of infection and disease.
Anything I can do to help them? We’re very close, so my brother and his wife would not see it as butting in. They’d welcome a solution. — Brushless in Baton Rouge
Dear Brushless: While this may seem like a molehill of a problem now, a mountain of plaque buildup on your niece’s and nephew’s teeth is a huge problem. This is a fight worth fighting. Since they are teenagers, explain to them the diseases and long-term damage that they are at risk of if they fail to brush their teeth. Showing them actual pictures of decayed teeth, while disturbing to look at, could be powerful motivators. Being upfront about the cost of the dental work, and what their family could have spent money on instead — vacation, shopping, extracurricular activities — might have them see the impact of their poor dental hygiene in a new way, too.
Perhaps your brother and his wife could try incentives or rewards for completed brushings. It takes roughly two months to form a good habit. So, when setting the reward, have that goal in mind. When they do brush their teeth or get a good cleaning, take a moment to point out just feel how good it feels to be clean and taking care of your body. Naturally, as humans, we like to be clean.
Also, continue to have their dentist talk to your niece and nephew about the importance of dental hygiene.
Dear Annie: I am the person who wrote to you, and you responded in your column, “Dreading Wife’s Reaction.” I haven’t talked with my children about the discovery of another son but plan to do so in the very near future.
I just want to thank you for your advice and to let you know that I appreciate your clear thinking on the matter. I am sure your column has helped many people, and I will count myself among them. — Faithful Reader
Dear Reader: Thank you for your kind words. Good luck with your upcoming conversation with your children. I love hearing follow-ups from readers. Remember, the truth will set you free!
“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette— is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- More smoke expected from Pemberton Fire on Saturday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
13
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
13
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
13
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
13
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
13
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...