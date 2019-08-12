OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 12
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

All About Pets:Summer activities for pups; they’re begging for stimulation

BoJay loves his frozen chicken baby food in a jar. He has since had his nails trimmed! (Christy Powers/Courtesy)

BoJay loves his frozen chicken baby food in a jar. He has since had his nails trimmed! (Christy Powers/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Christy Powers, All About Pets Columnist
Originally Published: August 12, 2019 8:26 p.m.

During these hot summer days, getting involved in some interactive activities with our pups might not be at the top of our to-do list; but, they are begging for some stimulation.

Maybe we could teach them a new trick or two, or spend some time practicing the ones they already know.

As I have mentioned before, one thing we do frequently at my house is our doggie calisthenics. The two of them sit in front of me, I get their attention by holding up a delicious treat. Then I ask them together to “sit,” “down,” “stand” and then “sit” again. It is good exercise for them and it is pretty easy for me!

Some people like to teach tricks like shake hands, roll over and such. Because we do musical freestyle, I like to teach moves that we can incorporate into our routines. Thus, we do things like spin-and-twist (we must have a separate word for each direction and move). My guys bow, circle around me and weave through my legs. Believe me, they love it.

Walking beside me, on both sides, and moving backward as I move back keeps them thinking a bit. On my left side, the word is “side” and on my right, I call it “right.” (I do not use the word “heel” because that is a very precise move used in serious obedience training.) Another favorite move is to have the dog in front of me — and move with me, whether I move forward or backward or from side to side. This is called “front.” You will be amazed at how quickly your pup will catch on to these words and remember them. But you have to go through the routine on a regular basis.

There are so many fun things we can teach our dogs, and they will absolutely love the attention they are getting from you, but also the challenges to their brain.

One other thing I want to mention this week is the importance of regular grooming. I was just reading an article, in one of my 10,000 dog magazines, about the importance of regular grooming. As with our own hair, a good brushing is needed for our hairy pets as well to stimulate the scalp/skin. If they are scratching, their skin could be dry. Try a daily brushing. It takes only a few minutes. Find a sturdy surface where he feels safe and comfortable. You might just be able to sit in a chair and have him/her on the floor in front of you. Just brush away. They will enjoy it.

Be sure to check their ears. If hair is building up around the ear canal, you need to pluck it out. Good air circulation is needed to avoid infections. They do not like it but it must be done.

And the toenails need to be kept trimmed. If you are nervous about doing this yourself, groomers will do it safely and inexpensively. But it is easy to learn how to do this. Just regularly clipping off the tips is the best way. A good nail clipper or dremel should be part of your grooming supplies.

One final note, in this heat, it might be tempting to clip our dogs’ coats short. But whether your pup has a double coat or a coat like my poodle, they can easily get sun burned — or very hot skin, if the protective layer of coat is removed. Remember, the coat is there for a reason, it works as insulation.

Some hot weather treats are always welcome. My guys love marrow bones, which I keep in the freezer. They are safe and tasty. But also remember the frozen baby food jars. That is our new favorite.

Don’t forget the ever important multi-daily walks.

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Powers: Training your dog: Keep it simple, keep it fun!
Powers: Cold weather tips for your pups
Powers: Exercise and training
Powers: Kongs a great stimulator for dogs
Powers: All About Pets is an exciting new venture

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
13
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries