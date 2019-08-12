Airman Sean Williams honors family military tradition
Updated as of Monday, August 12, 2019 9:53 PM
A1C Sean M. Williams, son of Bryan and Veronica Williams of Paulden, is serving his country in the U.S. Air Force with the 509th Global Strike Squadron at Whiteman AFB in Missouri.
He is a 2017 graduate of Northpoint Academy in Prescott.
Airman Williams entered basic military training in Lackland AFB, Texas. Upon leaving basic training, he was awarded the National Defense Ribbon, the Air Force Basic Military Training Ribbing and the Marksmanship Ribbon.
He completed his technical training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri.
His grandfather, the late Gilbert (moose) Lehman was a retired Air Force MSgt. His grandmother, Kathleen Lehman of Chino Valley, is a retired TSgt.
Information provided by the Air Force and Williams' family.
