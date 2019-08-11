Toddler story time at Prescott Public Library, Tuesday, Aug. 13

OFFERS
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 11, 2019 4 a.m.

Toddlers and their grownups can enjoy some time interacting together during toddler story time at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

This is a free event. For more information contact Youth Services at 928-777-1537 or at youth.services@prescott-az.gov.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

