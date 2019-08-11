Photo: Prescott Peacebuilders, Prescott Indivisible to host ‘Candlelight Vigil tonight for Dayton, El Paso victims

Join the Prescott community for “Candlelight Vigil – Unite Through Light!” at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. Meet at Buckey’s statue to join together to collectively mourn the tragedy of all of those directly and indirectly impacted by the recent shootings in Dayton and El Paso. Prescott joins with other communities concerned for the soul of the country, and will come together in rain or shine, wearing dark colors, with a light (battery votives or cellphone), and an umbrella in case of inclement weather. Hosted by Prescott Peacebuilders, Prescott Indivisible, and people of all faiths.