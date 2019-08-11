Northern Arizona Big Band at Courthouse Plaza for Summer Concert Series, Aug. 13
The next performance of the Summer Concert Series is being held at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Bring a chair and come enjoy free local, live outdoor music from the Northern Arizona Big Band (also known as the Prescott Gospel Big Band) who have been performing in Northern Arizona for about 25 years. Originally founded by Air Force Band trumpeter John Hafer, this ensemble has been comprised of veteran jazz pros since its inception, entertaining dancers, as well as church audiences.
For more information visit prescottconcertseries.com.
