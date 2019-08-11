Local in brief: Prescott National Forest updating focal species list, seeks comments

The Prescott National Forest (PNF) is seeking comments for a proposed update to its Focal Species list. PNF monitors these species or vegetative components to assess the effectiveness of its management actions. PNF will incorporate the updated list as an administrative correction to the “Land and Resource Management Plan for Prescott National Forest.” The Plan guides PNF in fulfilling its stewardship responsibilities to best meet the needs of the American people, now and for future generations. It provides direction in the form of desired conditions, objectives, standards, guidelines, and suitability; incorporates the best available science; and provides a framework for adaptive management.

The Plan can be read on the Forest Service website: fs.usda.gov/main/prescott/landmanagement/planning.

The comment period will be open for 30 days beginning Aug. 6 and ending Sept. 5. The Draft Corrected Forest Plan and rationale document are companion documents found on the same website page. Please submit comments to comments-southwestern-prescott@usda.gov or by mail to: Comments- Focal Species, Prescott National Forest, 2971 Willow Creek Road, Bldg 4, Prescott, AZ 86301.

For more information, contact Francisco Anaya, project lead, at 928-777-2240 or by email to francisco.anaya@usda.gov.

Senior living presentation set for Aug. 22

“Getting to the Right Place - Overview of Senior Living Options” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation to Thursday, Aug. 22, from noon to 1 p.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Presenter Jazmin Enriquez, Community Relations Coordinator for Brookdale Senior Living, will provide an overview of senior living solutions and discuss how to identify your needs. The process for finding the correct senior living solution includes finding a trusted partner, identifying your needs, understanding the life you want for yourself or your loved one and exploring options that put that life within reach. Jazmin will also explain the various levels of care available. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.