Local in brief: Prescott National Forest updating focal species list, seeks comments
The Prescott National Forest (PNF) is seeking comments for a proposed update to its Focal Species list. PNF monitors these species or vegetative components to assess the effectiveness of its management actions. PNF will incorporate the updated list as an administrative correction to the “Land and Resource Management Plan for Prescott National Forest.” The Plan guides PNF in fulfilling its stewardship responsibilities to best meet the needs of the American people, now and for future generations. It provides direction in the form of desired conditions, objectives, standards, guidelines, and suitability; incorporates the best available science; and provides a framework for adaptive management.
The Plan can be read on the Forest Service website: fs.usda.gov/main/prescott/landmanagement/planning.
The comment period will be open for 30 days beginning Aug. 6 and ending Sept. 5. The Draft Corrected Forest Plan and rationale document are companion documents found on the same website page. Please submit comments to comments-southwestern-prescott@usda.gov or by mail to: Comments- Focal Species, Prescott National Forest, 2971 Willow Creek Road, Bldg 4, Prescott, AZ 86301.
For more information, contact Francisco Anaya, project lead, at 928-777-2240 or by email to francisco.anaya@usda.gov.
Senior living presentation set for Aug. 22
“Getting to the Right Place - Overview of Senior Living Options” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation to Thursday, Aug. 22, from noon to 1 p.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Presenter Jazmin Enriquez, Community Relations Coordinator for Brookdale Senior Living, will provide an overview of senior living solutions and discuss how to identify your needs. The process for finding the correct senior living solution includes finding a trusted partner, identifying your needs, understanding the life you want for yourself or your loved one and exploring options that put that life within reach. Jazmin will also explain the various levels of care available. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
11
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
13
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
13
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
13
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
13
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...