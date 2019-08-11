Locals, visitors enjoy Mile High Brewfest
Participants seem to be having a good time, organizer says
About an hour and a half into the eighth annual Mile High Brewfest, or two and a half hours for VIP ticketholders, and things were going well, said event organizer Molly Fernow, development officer at Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona.
“Everyone seems to be having a good time and we love to see that,” Fernow said as Scandalous Hands played through their set.
The event this year, held on the Prescott Mile High Middle School athletic field Saturday, Aug. 10, featured numerous participating brewers including Granite Mountain Brewing, Insurgent Brewing Company, Freak’n Brewing Company, Four Peaks Brewing Company and Prescott Brewing Company as well as food trucks and music by local bands Scandalous Hands and the CheekTones.
The amount of interested drinkers to Prescott Brewing Company fluctuated with people working their way from one end of the aisle of brewers offering their beverages to the other, said Lead Brewer Jan Brown. Of Prescott Brewing Company’s offerings, the chocolate porter known as the Achocolypse was garnering the most attention, Brown said.
“It’s a dark beer,” he said. “It’s different and it’s good.”
While some of the afternoon’s attendees didn’t have to go very far in order to make it to the event, Janet Bernard, Michelle Haiser and Nicole Anderson said they came from Phoenix and have been coming to the Mile High Brewfest for the last four years because of the cooler weather. It’s also fun, laid back and a good time, Haiser said.
Locals, such as Candace Devine and DJ Sheridan were also having a great time.
They’d already tried a few of the beers and were working on an alcoholic kombucha, Devine said. There were a couple reasons they came to the event Sheridan said.
“We just want to always support local,” he said. “And I like beer.”
All of the money the event brought in goes to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona and helps the organization keep its doors open every day, Fernow said.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
11
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
13
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
13
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
13
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
13
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...